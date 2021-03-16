It was all Guyer Lady Wildcats on Tuesday evening in their district contest with Braswell, as Guyer pitchers Ranci Willis and Alli Stidham teamed up for a combined no-hitter in the 13-0 rout.
Out of the gate, the Lady Wildcats were hot with the sticks including a seven-run first inning. Guyer pushed across four more runs in the third inning and two in the fourth. Collectively, Guyer had 10 hits with Alli Stidham accounting for two of those as well as three RBIs. Megan Ayala and Lilly Galaviz each drove in two runs apiece.
In the circle, Willis got the start for Guyer and went 3 1/3 innings and surrendered the lone Braswell baserunner via walk while punching out 10. Stidham was on in relief for the final 1 2/3 innings and whiffed two.
Guyer will travel to Allen on Friday.
Aubrey 9, Sanger 4
AUBREY — In what has been a strong season for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals thus far, that trend continued against Sanger at home on Tuesday night in a 9-4 win as they captured their third consecutive district victory.
The hits came early and often for the Lady Chaps’ offense including 14 hits overall as a club. Aubrey got the scoring going with a run in the first and three more in the third before tacking on three more runs in fifth inning. Emma Spears had four hits and two RBIs for Aubrey, while Brynlie Dunkin and Kate Fetters each had three RBIs.
Lauren Trott was solid in her start for the Lady Chaps, coughing up four runs on nine hits.
Aubrey moves to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in district play with a game in Van Alstyne this Friday.
Richland 11, Denton 1
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — The Denton Lady Broncos fell victim to a stagnant offense on Tuesday evening against Richland on the road, tallying just three hits and a run in the 11-1 loss.
The Lady Broncos allowed a run in every inning played, including four runs by Richland in the fourth and three in the sixth. Denton pushed their run across in the fifth inning thanks to Brooke Stewart who had two hits and the RBI.
Ashanti McDade was on the receiving end of some bad luck defensively with Denton committing six errors in her 5 2/3 innings of work. She allowed 11 runs (four earned) on 10 hits while walking and striking out three.
Denton will play host to Ryan on Friday.