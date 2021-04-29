HALTOM — The Pilot Point Lady Bearcats made quick work of Keene in their single game series of the Class 3A Region II bi-district round on Thursday, thrashing them in a lopsided 21-0 rout.
Offensively, the Lady Bearcats jumped out to a quick start with a whopping 11 runs in the first inning followed by a six-run second and four-run fourth. Overall, Pilot Point had 12 team hits.
Ronnie Johnson led the charge at the dish with two hits and four RBIs. Kylie Malone picked up three RBIs as well, with Katy Summerville driving in two runs also.
In the circle, Johnson tossed four scoreless inning despite four errors in the field by Pilot Point.