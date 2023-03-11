Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 86F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
There was plenty of softball to be played Friday as several area squads ventured deeper into district play.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down a few of the night's results below.
The Lady Bengals suffered their second straight blowout defeat in district play after falling 16-0 to Prosper Rock Hill earlier this week.
Braswell (3-6-1, 0-2 in district) continues district play Tuesday at McKinney.
The Lady Wildcats went on the road and continued their unbeaten start to the season Friday with a dominant win over Little Elm.
Guyer (17-0, 2-0) took its second straight comfortable district victory in beating the Lady Lobos. The Lady Wildcats continue district play Tuesday at McKinney Boyd.
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from both teams' coaches.
The Lady Broncos suffered their second straight district defeat with a loss to Colleyville Heritage.
Denton High (7-7-2, 0-2) continues district play Monday versus Birdville.
The Lady Cats bounced back from Monday's district-opening loss to S&S Consolidated with a 14-run performance in their win over Valley View.
Ava Dennis led the way for Pilot Point (7-5-2, 1-1), batting 5 for 5 with four stolen bases in the victory.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
