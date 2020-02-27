The Denton Lady Broncos split their double-header on Thursday as they fell to Nolan Catholic 7-3 before claiming victory over Keller ILT 4-3.
There wasn’t much offense in game 1 against Nolan Catholic for the Lady Broncos as they scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning with Ashanti McDade and Grace Flietman each driving in runs. Denton had six hits as a team.
Kaylin Jackson got the starting assignment for Denton and allowed three earned runs on seven hits in four innings of work while striking out four and walking four. The Lady Broncos had three errors in the field, leading to four more runs for Nolan Catholic.
In game 2, the Lady Broncos staged a late-game comeback against Keller ILT with two runs scoring in the fourth to push them to victory. Kaylin Jackson had two hits and two RBIs on the day with the Denton offense collecting five hits as a team.
Brooklyn Morris allowed just three runs on three hits in her four innings in the circle while punching out four and walking one.
Braswell sweeps doubleheader
The Braswell Lady Bengals used a big first inning to cruise to a win over Keller ILT 6-2 on Thursday followed by an 8-7 walk-off win over Keller.
Braswell scored four runs in the first inning and two more in the fourth inning while collecting seven hits as a team. Megan Johnson had a big day at the plate with three hits and a run driven in. Rose Ackers and Brynn Toms each had an RBI.
Brooke Wachtel did her part on the mound for the Lady Bengals by pitching four innings and allowing just two runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking one.
The Lady Bengals offense was strong against Keller as they scored eight runs on the strength on two four-run innings with six hits as a team. Whitley McClure had the game-winning knock for Braswell and went 1-3 overall.
McClure got the ball for Braswell in game 2 and pitched four innings and coughed up seven runs on eight hits while punching out four.
Ryan dispatches of MacArthur and Princeton
It was all smiles for the Ryan Lady Raiders on Thursday as a 13-hit attack was more than enough to obliterate Irving MacArthur 12-2 before a walk-off victory over Princeton 5-4.
The Lady Raiders got off to a hot start with a five-run first inning before they tacked on another five runs in the third inning. Harper Hughes had three RBIs on the day for Ryan with Alexa Alemjo, Katie Munoz and Alex Guerrero all collecting two RBIs.
Haleigh Robinson allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four in her four innings of work in the victory.
Game 2 was much more dramatic for the Lady Raiders, as they scored four runs in the second inning and were held scoreless until the sixth when Harper Hughes sealed the deal with a game winning RBI. Hughes had four RBIs total in the ballgame and went 2-4.
Michelle McKinney worked four innings for Ryan while allowing four runs on six hits. Robinson worked two innings and allowed two hits.
NTX Invitational
The Ponder Lady Lions got a 6-2 victory over Bridgeport on Thursday before falling 19-5 to Bonham in a blowout loss.
Ponder started off well against Bridgeport, as they scored a run in both the first and third inning before picking up a pair of runs in each the fourth and fifth. Ashleigh Neace, Emily Sayers and America Jimenez each drove in a run for the Lady Lions. Ponder had eight hits as a team.
Braidyn Burr was terrific in the circle for the Lady Lions, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 14 batters.
Game 2 against Bonham was much different for Ponder as they scored a run in the second and fifth as well as three runs in the third. Sterling Wilkinson had two RBIs for the Lady Lions in the loss.
The pitching was not nearly as good for Ponder this time around, as Burr was roughed up for 13 earned runs on 10 hits in her five innings of work while walking five and striking out four. Sterling Wilkinson came in for an inning of relief, giving up six earned runs on five hits and walking three.
Henrietta tournament
HENRIETTA — The Sanger Lady Indians rolled to victory over Bowie in a 10-hit attack en route to a 15-7 final score.
Sanger scored eight runs in the first three innings alone before a big five-run fifth inning and two-run sixth seal the deal for them. Mercedes Ibarra was a machine for the Lady Indians with four hits and a whopping seven runs driven in.
In the circle for Sanger, Morgan Burnside worked 3 2/3 innings of scoreless softball while striking three and walking four. Sydne Faulk had 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing four earned runs on five hits and striking out one.