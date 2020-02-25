Sherman 15, Braswell 3
SHERMAN — The Braswell Lady Bengals ended up on the wrong side of a lopsided final score on Tuesday, as they allowed 15 runs in a loss to Sherman.
The Lady Bengals scored three runs on seven hits in the loss, with Megan Johnson collecting three hits and a run driven in on the night and Angie Burks picking up two hits as well.
Whitley McClure worked five innings for Braswell while striking out four.
Ponder 12, Lindsay 0
PONDER — It was an offensive onslaught for the Ponder Lady Lions as they rolled to 12-0 victory over Lindsay.
Ponder scored four runs each in the first, second and fourth innings. Gianna Boria drove in three for the Lady Lions while Sterling Wilkerson and Sydney Jones each had two RBIs. Emily Sayers also had three of Ponder’s seven hits as a team.
Braidyn Burr was excellent in the circle for Ponder with five shutout innings of work while scattering three hits and punching out four.
Monday
Denton 6, Aubrey 1
AUBREY — Kaylin Jackson had four hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead the Denton Lady Broncos to a 6-1 victory over the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals.
Denton scored twice in the third and fourth innings and had single runs in the fifth and sixth while pitcher Ashanti McDade limited Aubrey to three hits while striking out 12.
Denton finished up with eight hits with McDade, Brooklyn Morris, Grace Fleitman and Brooke Stewart getting one hit each.