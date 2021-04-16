CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of business on Friday afternoon against Ryan, using a 10-hit attack en route to a 13-3 smackdown of Ryan.
The Lady Falcons got out to a quick start with four runs in the first before exploding for a nine-run third inning to bust the game wide open. Shelby Nelson had four RBIs from the leadoff spot while Payton Bragg had two base hits and two runs driven in.
Gracie Bredeson got the nod in the circle, going five innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.
Guyer 5, Boyd 1
McKINNEY — A late-game rally was the difference for the Guyer Lady Wildcats against Boyd on Friday evening, as they pushed across three runs in the seventh inning to seal the 5-1 win.
Guyer nabbed the early 1-0 lead in the second inning before Boyd tied it up in the third inning. The Lady Wildcats reclaimed the lead in the fourth with a run and never relinquished before adding three runs of insurance in the seventh. Alli Stidham collected three of Guyer’s five hits with two RBIs while Bre Jackson had two knocks with an RBI.
Ranci Willis was ridiculous in her complete, striking out a wild 17 hitters for Boyd and allowing a run on one hit.