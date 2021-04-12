Lake Dallas Falcons

Gracie Dover hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th to propel Lake Dallas to a wild 14-9 extra-innings win over Ryan on Tuesday night.

The Lady Falcons and Lady Raiders were tied 9-9 after seven innings, and both teams were held scoreless in extras until Dover’s two-run blast. Lake Dallas hit three home runs in the victory and racked up 15 total hits in the win.

Birdville 4, Denton 1

Ashanti McDade went 2-for-3 at the plate and struck out 14 batters in the circle, but it was not enough for Denton as the Lady Broncos fell to Birdville 4-1.

McDade surrendered four runs on seven hits and walked one in seven innings of work.

Van Alstyne 2, Aubrey 1

Van Alstyne’s two runs in the fourth inning were all it needed to take down Aubrey 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Lauren Trott drove in the Lady Chaparrals’ only run of the game on an RBI-triple. Kate Fetters went 2-for-3 at the plate in the loss.

Aubrey fell to 15-5 overall and 7-3 in district play with the loss. The Lady Chaparrals are back in action Monday against Anna.

