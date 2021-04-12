Gracie Dover hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th to propel Lake Dallas to a wild 14-9 extra-innings win over Ryan on Tuesday night.
The Lady Falcons and Lady Raiders were tied 9-9 after seven innings, and both teams were held scoreless in extras until Dover’s two-run blast. Lake Dallas hit three home runs in the victory and racked up 15 total hits in the win.
Birdville 4, Denton 1
Ashanti McDade went 2-for-3 at the plate and struck out 14 batters in the circle, but it was not enough for Denton as the Lady Broncos fell to Birdville 4-1.
McDade surrendered four runs on seven hits and walked one in seven innings of work.
Van Alstyne 2, Aubrey 1
Van Alstyne’s two runs in the fourth inning were all it needed to take down Aubrey 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Lauren Trott drove in the Lady Chaparrals’ only run of the game on an RBI-triple. Kate Fetters went 2-for-3 at the plate in the loss.
Aubrey fell to 15-5 overall and 7-3 in district play with the loss. The Lady Chaparrals are back in action Monday against Anna.