MIDLOTHIAN — The Ryan Lady Raiders rolled to two victories on Friday, defeating both Fort Worth Paschal and Midlothian.
The Lady Raiders took on Paschal in Game 1 and used a five-run third inning en route to a 7-2 win. Abby Buettner had three runs driven in for Ryan, with Alexa Almejo collecting two hits. As a team, Ryan had nine hits in the ball game.
Haleigh Robinson went five strong innings for the Lady Raiders, allowing two runs on seven hits while punching out four.
Game 2 for Ryan saw the Lady Raiders stage a late-game comeback over Midlothian, dispatching them 6-3. Going into the sixth, the game was tied before the Lady Raiders pushed across two runs in the inning, followed by one more in the seventh.
Abby Buettner tallied three hits for Ryan and one run batted in, while Katie Munoz also had two hits and one run driven in. Overall, the Lady Raiders offense had a whopping 15 hits.
On the mound for Ryan, Michelle McKinney went 5 1/3 innings while striking out four. Robinson worked 1 2/3 innings relief with one punch-out.
The Lady Raiders will wrap up their time in the Midlothian tournament on Saturday.
Carrollton ISD tournament
CARROLLTON — It was a tough day for the Braswell Lady Bengals, who were defeated by both Rockwall and South Grand Prairie on Friday.
Braswell could not hang on against Rockwall in Game 1, falling 10-6. The Lady Bengals allowed a six-run first inning to Rockwall before putting up six runs of their own in the second. A four-run fourth by Rockwall was all it needed to complete the victory.
Rose Ackers picked up a hit and three RBIs for Braswell in the loss while Emma Rodrigues drove in two.
Whitely McClure worked two-thirds of an inning while throwing three first-pitch strikes for the Lady Bengals.
Game 2 against South Grand Prairie was a lower-scoring affair, as the Lady Bengals ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 final score. Braswell’s lone run came in the first inning.
Megan Johnson picked up the only hit for the Lady Bengals while Rose Ackers drove in the only run.
McClure pitched three innings for Braswell and allowed two runs on two hits.
Whitesboro tournament
WHITESBORO — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals were phenomenal Friday in the Whitesboro tournament, shutting out both Pottsboro and Lindsay.
Aubrey was on fire offensively against Pottsboro in Game 1 on its way to a 9-0 victory. The Lady Chaps scored four runs each in the first two innings and picked up another run in the fourth.
The offense for Aubrey featured four players with two RBIs, including Laney Roos, Abby Hammett, Emma Spears and Jessica Grimes. Hammett and Roos each collected homers on the day as well.
On the mound Laney Roos worked four no-hit innings for the Lady Chaps.
It was much the same in Game 2 against Lindsay, as Aubrey would score a run in each of the first two innings before a four-run fourth sealed the 6-0 victory.
Laney Roos and Jessica Grimes led the offense for the Lady Chaps, with Roos going 2-3 and driving in a run while Grimes was 1-3 with an RBI as well.
Lauren Trott got the assignment in against Lindsay and worked four scoreless innings while coughing up just two hits.
Aubrey will next play on Saturday against Whitesboro to conclude the tournament.
Centerville tournament
CENTERVILLE — The Ponder Lady Lions experienced both highs and lows on Friday, as they took care of business against Milsap and were defeated by Mildred.
Ponder was firing on all cylinders in their win against Milsap, as they used a five-run first innings to defeat them 8-3.
Braidyn Burr was 2-3 at the plate for Ponder while four other players drove in one run, including Gianna Boria, Sterling Wilkerson, Baylie Bauman and Summer Eades.
Braidyn Burr was given the ball against Milsap as she went four innings while allowing three runs on four hits and punching out seven. Burr also allowed three walks.
The Lady Lions stumbled in their loss to Mildred, as they could only push across two runs in the fifth for an 8-2 loss.
Braidyn Burr drove in a run for Ponder while going 3-4 at the dish with Ashleigh Neace driving in the other run. Ponder had eight hits as a team.
On the mound for the Lady Lions, Burr was roughed up as she allowed eight runs on nine hits while striking out nine in her seven innings of work. Burr also issued six free passes.