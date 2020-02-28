The Denton Lady Broncos came up just short in their matchup with Decatur, falling 2-0, before thumping Princeton 8-1 in their second contest Saturday in the Tina Minke tournament.
Denton could string together just three hits in Game 1, with two coming from Taylor Pizzica and the other from Megan Fleitman.
Ashanti McDade struck out six in her three innings of work and allowed just two runs on two hits.
Game 2 was dominated by the Lady Broncos as they totaled seven team hits with a pair of three-run innings and two runs in the second. McDade drove in a whopping six runs in the ballgame, going 3-3.
Kaylin Jackson pitched four innings and allowed an unearned run on four hits and struck out two.
Lady Raiders can’t keep up with Liberty
Though it was a strong offensive performance for the Ryan Lady Raiders in Game 1, they were defeated 10-7 at the hands of Liberty Christian before returning the favor 13-4 in their second matchup of the day.
Ryan collected eight hits as a team with two runs coming in the second with a big four-run inning in the third. Haleigh Robinson and Abby Mooney drove in a combined four of the Lady Raiders’ seven runs.
Robinson was given the ball for Ryan and was torched for five runs on six hits while striking out two in her two innings. Michelle McKinney and Brittanie Schneider combined for two innings and allowed four runs on three hits and struck out two.
The Lady Raiders busted out for 14 hits on the day including a huge 10-run third inning. Abby Buettner drove in four runs for Ryan with six other players recording one RBI.
Robinson got the ball again and this time gave up four runs on five hits and struck out five in five.
Braswell comes up short to finish weekend
The Braswell Lady Bengals split their doubleheader Saturday as they suffered a 6-3 loss to Anna before beating Princeton 7-2.
Game 1 saw the Lady Bengals struggle to find consistency at the plate, as they had five hits as a team with runs coming in only the first and second innings. Tatum Kosanke was 1-2 with two RBIs.
Brooke Wachtel gave up four runs on four hits in her two innings and struck out one. Whitley McClure worked the last two innings of the game and allowed two runs on six hits and struck out two.
The offense came alive for Braswell in Game 2 as the Lady Bengals used a big six-run third inning to help lead them to victory. McClure was 2-2 at the plate with three RBIs.
On the mound, McClure allowed just one hit and two unearned runs in four innings.
Henrietta tournament
HENRIETTA — The Sanger Lady Indians could not come away with a win in either of their final two games on Saturday, as they fell to Petrolia 7-3 and Northside 12-9.
The bats for the Lady Indians never quite got going in game 1 against Petrolia, as Sanger pushed a run across in the second and two more in the fifth. Torie Smith and Mercedes Ibarra each drove in a run.
Morgan Burnside allowed two runs on six hits and struck one in her two innings before giving way to Synde Faulkner, who was tagged for five runs on five hits and punched out two.
Sanger found the much-needed offensive groove against Northside, including three runs in the first and four runs in the seventh inning. Raynee Peterson drove in two and went 2-4 at the plate with Kimbo Hopson going 3-3. The Lady Indians had eight hits as a team.
Burnside worked 4 2/3 innings for Sanger and coughed up five runs on four hits and struck out three. Faulkner pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits.