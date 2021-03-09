The Guyer Lady Wildcats put on a show Tuesday evening at home against McKinney, using a phenomenal pitching performance and spectacular night at the plate to capture a 15-0 beatdown.
Out of the gate, the Lady Wildcats meant business at the dish, pushing across a whopping seven runs in the first inning followed by three more in the second. Guyer picked up four more runs in the third and another in the fourth to end the game.
A trio of Guyer hitters led the charge, including Avery Jefferson, Alli Stidham and Megan Ayala, who all had two hits and two RBIs.
In the circle, Ranci Willis was sensational in four innings of work, allowing a single hit while punching out eight and walking two.
Following the win, the Lady Wildcats will go on the road to Prosper to begin district play.
Boyd 4, Braswell 0
BOYD — It was certainly a night to forget for the Braswell Lady Bengals on Tuesday at Boyd in their 4-0 loss, as the Lady Bengals were held hitless.
Whitley McClure was solid in her six-inning start, surrendering four runs on two hits while striking out seven.
Richland 17, Ryan 0
There was not much the Ryan Lady Raiders could hang their hat on Tuesday evening in their contest with Richland, as they were blasted for a 17-0 rout.
Offensively, the Lady Raiders could not get much going outside of three hits as a team, with two of those coming from Devi Green and the other from Isabelle Reyes.
Haleigh Robinson was the victim of a whopping 10 errors in the field for Ryan in her five-inning appearance, coughing up 17 runs (seven earned) on 16 hits and striking out three.
Ryan will be back at it on Friday at Denton.