It was a comeback victory for the Guyer Lady Wildcats on Tuesday against Colleyville Heritage, as they scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to capture a 4-3 walk-off win.
Offensively, both Guyer and Colleyville Heritage were silent for the first two innings before they each pushed a run across the third inning. Guyer fell behind 3-2 after the fourth inning before rallying in the later part of the game. As a team, the Lady Wildcats had four hits with Megan Ayala tallied the lone RBI.
Ranci Willis was sharp in her seven innings of work for Guyer with 11 punchouts. She allowed three runs on four hits and no walks.
Aubrey 7, Lake Dallas 1
AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals played host to Lake Dallas on Tuesday evening in an early season contest and used a nine-hit attack to take a 7-1 victory.
Out of the gate, the Lady Chaps were hot at the dish with a run in each of the first two innings before scoring two more runs in the fourth inning. Aubrey tacked on three more runs in the sixth to seal the win. Five Lady Chaps recorded at least one RBI including Kate Fetters with two RBIs. Nia Bengtzen tallied two hits and a run driven in as well.
Lauren Trott was sensational in the circle for Aubrey, twirling seven excellent innings by allowing just a run on two hits.
Aubrey will be back at it on Thursday against Callisburg in the Lindsay tournament.
Braswell 9, Sherman 5
LITTLE ELM — A quick start with the stick was the key to victory for the Braswell Lady Bengals on Tuesday against Sherman, using a couple of big innings to claim a 9-5 win at home.
Braswell started racking up the runs with one in the first inning before busting out with a four-run second to lead 5-0. The Lady Bengals collected three more runs in the fourth inning and a run in the sixth for good measure. Mackenzie Montague had two of Braswell’s six hits and drove in a run along with Brianna Pastrana and Whitley McClure.
Leah Kaska did her best to overcome seven errors in the field by the Lady Bengals, pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing five unearned runs on two hits while striking out five and walking seven.