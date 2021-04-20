It was all Guyer on Tuesday evening in the Lady Wildcats’ bout with Little Elm, finishing the ballgame in just three innings thanks to a 12-run first and a strong outing by Ranci Willis for a 16-0 shutout.
Collectively, the Lady Wildcats had 11 hits as a team, with Kate Moala recording three of those hits including a homer and driving in a ridiculous eight runs. Teyha Pitts picked up two base hits as well while Madison Slater had two RBIs.
In her short appearance, Willis allowed just a hit with seven strikeouts and five walks.
Richland 7, Lake Dallas 6
CORINTH — A late-game rally by Richland spoiled the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons’ chance at victory on Tuesday, as Lake Dallas fell 7-6.
For the Lady Falcons, they had a whopping 14 hits as a team with their first run coming in the second inning before their three-run third and two-run fourth.
Richland scored an unanswered five runs in the fifth inning to claim the lead.
Shelby Nelson had a hit in all three of her at-bats to go along with two RBIs, while Gracie Dover pushed two runs across.
In the circle, Gracie Bredeson was tagged for seven runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings to pair with two punchouts.
Justin Northwest 15, Ryan 0
The Ryan Lady Raiders were held hitless on Tuesday at home in their matchup with Justin Northwest, which used a 10-run fourth inning to take Ryan down 15-0.
The Lady Raiders’ Michelle McKinney had a rough night in her four innings, getting blasted for 15 runs (four earned) on 14 hits with two strikeouts.