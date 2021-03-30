The Guyer Lady Wildcats took care of business on Tuesday against Keller, dispatching them with an excellent start in the circle and timely hitting for the 5-0 shutout.
Out of the gate, the Lady Wildcats were relatively quiet at the dish before they tallied their first three runs of the ballgame in the third inning. Guyer picked up two more runs in the fifth inning to put it out of reach. Ali Stidham and Tehya Pitts led the offense with two RBIs each while Avery Jefferson and Bre Jackson had two hits apiece.
Ali Stidham was lights out for Guyer in her start, tossing seven shutout innings and scattering two hits with eight strikeouts to go with it.
Melissa 1, Aubrey 0
MELISSA — It was a tough loss to swallow for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals on the road against Melissa Tuesday night, as they were bested in a tight battle and eventually fell 1-0.
Aubrey had three hits as a team thanks to Lauren Trott, Abby Hammett and Brynlie Dunkin. Trott was excellent on the mound, coughing up just a run on two hits in six strong innings of work.
Allen 10, Braswell 0
LITTLE ELM — There was not much the Braswell Lady Bengals could hang their hat on Tuesday in their contest with Allen, as they were blasted for 12 hits in a 10-0 shutout.
At the plate Braswell could not get much going, with Brianna Pastrana and Rose Ackers recording the only two hits.
Whitley McClure was tagged for six runs on seven hits in just two innings for the Lady Bengals. Leah Kaska pitched four innings and surrendered four runs on five hits with two strikeouts.