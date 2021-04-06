COLLEYVILLE — What started as a tight ballgame early on quickly turned into a disaster for the Ryan Lady Raiders on Tuesday at Colleyville Heritage, as Ryan committed eight errors and compiled just two hits in a 10-0 shutout loss.
The Lady Raiders were able to hold Colleyville Heritage in check through the first two innings before allowing back-to-back innings of three runs in the third and fourth and finally a four-run fifth inning. Kylie Parker and Brooklyn Weier had the two hits for Ryan.
Ryan’s Michelle McKinney was rocked for 10 runs, all unearned on nine hits with two walks in her 4 2/3 innings of work on Tuesday.
Justin Northwest 4, Denton 0
JUSTIN — The Denton Lady Broncos had a night to forget on Tuesday in their bout with Justin Northwest, which saw the Lady Broncos no-hit in the eventual 4-0 defeat.
Denton allowed all four of Northwest’s runs in the fourth inning while allowing four hits as well.
Ashanti McDade was excellent despite the final score, allowing four unearned runs thanks to two errors in the field by the Lady Broncos on four hits with 11 punchouts in six solid innings.