PROSPER — It was a tough night for the Braswell Lady Bengals at Prosper on Tuesday, as they were torched by the Prosper offense and held in check at the plate in an 11-0 shutout.
Braswell allowed runs in the first three innings of the ballgame, including two five-run innings. Brianna Pastrana and Caitlin Flener collected the two hits for the Lady Bengals.
Whitley McClure did not have her best night in the circle for Braswell, surrendering six runs on four hits including two home runs in just 1 1/3 innings. Leah Kaska coughed up five runs on three hits and two home runs as well in 2 2/3 innings of work.
The Lady Bengals will look to get on track against Argyle at home on Friday.