After a win earlier Friday, the Braswell Lady Bengals couldn’t recover after falling behind early against Flower Mound Marcus and were defeated 5-1.
Braswell fell behind thanks to a four-run first inning by Marcus and never quite recovered. The Lady Bengals were held to just two hits collectively and one run in the fourth inning. Rose Ackers tallied a hit and an RBI with E’Leigha Harrington gathering a hit as well.
Leah Kaska got the nod in Game 2 for Braswell and proceeded to allow five runs on three hits and struck out four in her four-inning appearance.
Pilot Point 11, Ryan 7
Though they put up a strong showing at the plate on Friday, the Ryan Lady Raiders could not come away with a victory against Pilot Point and were bested by a final of 11-7.
Ryan recovered from an early 4-0 deficit by scoring a run in the second inning before breaking out for six runs in the fourth inning to close the gap, but ultimately fell short.
The Lady Raiders picked up five hits as a team with Devi Green contributing two of those and a run driven in. Haleigh Robinson drove in two of the Ryan runs as well.
On the pitching side of the game for Ryan, Robinson was given the start and endured some bad luck in the effort by allowing 11 runs but only three being earned in four innings of work thanks to six errors in the field. Robinson allowed nine hits and struck out two.
Guyer 0, Flower Mound 0
Though it might not have been a win for the Guyer Lady Wildcats on Friday morning, it also wasn’t a loss as they found themselves with a 0-0 tie with Flower Mound.
Ryleigh Nash collected two hits for the Lady Wildcats in the tie with Bre Jackson collecting a hit as well.
Ranci Willis was sensational for Guyer in the circle, striking out a whopping 14 batters in her seven innings of work while scattering four hits.
Forney 12, Guyer 1
Game 2 of the day for the Guyer Lady Wildcats certainly did not go as planned against Forney, as they were blasted for a 12-1 rout.
Guyer could muster just three total hits as a team, with two of those coming from Avery Jefferson as well as the lone RBI. Ryleigh Nash also recorded a hit for the Lady Wildcats.
Tehya Pitts got the starting assignment for the Lady Wildcats and was roughed up for seven runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings while striking out two.
Gracie Willis came on in relief for 4 1/3 innings and coughed up five runs on four hits but punched out five.