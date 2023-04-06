Softball teams across the state continued working toward playoff berths and seeding Thursday as the weekend's Easter holiday shifted some games a day early.
Five Denton-area teams were in action on the night, while Braswell, Guyer, Ryan, Denton High, Aubrey and Ponder are still set to play on Friday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Thursday's area results below.
No. 16 Argyle 1, No. 9 Colleyville Heritage 0
No. 16-ranked Argyle knocked off No. 9 Colleyville Heritage behind a key performance at the plate from Oklahoma signee Maya Bland, who hit 3 for 3 with the decisive RBI. Ava Edwards threw a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts while surrendering six hits and four walks.
The win gave the Lady Eagles a season series split with Colleyville Heritage after falling 8-4 in the teams' first meeting. The two teams are now tied for the District 7-5A lead at 8-2 apiece with four district games to play over the next two weeks.
Lake Dallas 7, Richland 6
The Lady Falcons pulled out an important victory over Richland in Thursday's district clash.
Lake Dallas was led by a 2 for 4 day at the plate from Alisha Christensen, who hit a solo homerun for her one RBI. Alyse Cornist went 1 for 3 with two RBIs as Ella Lowe, Payton Bragg and Makenzie Wallace had one RBI apiece.
The Lady Falcons improved to 4-6 in district play with the win. They entered the week one game behind Grapevine and Birdville's tie for fourth place in District 7-5A behind third-place Richland, which entered the week at 6-2.
Krum 15, Lake Worth 0
The Lady Cats routed Lake Worth to notch their fourth straight district win and complete a season sweep of the Lady Frogs.
Krum (17-7-1, 5-1) finished off the dominant victory in three innings as Gracie Riney allowed one hit and a walk with eight strikeouts on the night.
Gabby Flores, Haliegh Smith, Kinley Johnson and Addyson Zimmerman led the way offensively with two RBIs apiece. Addison Martindale also posted a 2 for 2 day with a double, a walk, one RBI and three runs scored, while Riney went 2 for 2 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.
The Lady Cats return to action Tuesday with a crucial game against Decatur, which handed them their lone district loss so far in a 1-0 game on March 27. A Krum win would pull the teams even at the top of the district standings with three games to play.
Sanger 13, Wichita Falls 1
The Lady Indians rebounded from Monday's district defeat with a 12-run win over Wichita Falls on Thursday.
Sanger (12-12-1, 4-1) scored in each of the contest's five innings, including a six-run fourth inning. Sydne Faulkner surrendered two hits and one unearned run in three innings of work before Leala Kloewer reliever her with two innings of two-hit work.
Lily Wilson led the offensive effort in going 3 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Faulkner, Harley Miller, Sophia Troegle and Samantha Hydock added one RBI each.
The Lady Indians are back in action Tuesday in a nondistrict bout with Anna before Friday's district clash with Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Valley View 8, Pilot Point 7
The Lady Cats dropped a close game to Valley View on Thursday as they jumped out to a seven-run lead through four innings before surrendering five runs in the top of the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Pilot Point (13-7-2, 7-3) is tied with S&S Consolidated for second place in District 10-3A and continues district play Monday at Callisburg.
