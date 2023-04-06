Softball teams across the state continued working toward playoff berths and seeding Thursday as the weekend's Easter holiday shifted some games a day early.

Five Denton-area teams were in action on the night, while Braswell, Guyer, Ryan, Denton High, Aubrey and Ponder are still set to play on Friday.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0