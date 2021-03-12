GAINESVILLE — It was an absolute thumping by Aubrey over Gainesville on Friday night as the Lady Chaparrals cruised with a 17-hit attack for a 21-0 rout.
The game was over before it essentially ever got started for Aubrey with a 16-run first inning before the Lady Chaps added on three more runs in the second inning and two in the third. Brynlie Dunkin had five RBIs for the Lady Chaps while Abby Hammett and Kaelyn Cash each had three.
Josie Taylor allowed a hit and no runs in her three innings of work.
Aubrey moves to 2-0 in district play and 10-2 overall. They host Sanger next Tuesday.
Richland 13, Ryan 3
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — The Ryan Lady Raiders were bested in their district matchup with Richland on Friday night, as the Richland lineup was too tough to tame in the 13-3 loss.
Ryan had just one hit as a team thanks to Isabelle Reyes while Dallas Phelps had the lone RBI for the Lady Raiders.
Michelle McKinney was torched for 13 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings for Ryan with three walks.
Following in the loss, Ryan will go to Denton next Friday.