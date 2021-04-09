SANGER — Emma Spears went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and two RBIs and Brynlie Duncan drove in three more as the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals dominated their way to an 18-4 win on Friday over Sanger.
Aubrey (15-4 overall, 7-2 district) pounded out 16 hits and led 9-3 after the first four innings. The backbreaker came in the top of the seventh as the Lady Chaps scored eight runs to put the game on ice. Naturally, this created more than enough run support for pitcher Lauren Trott, who struck out four while only allowing four runs on six hits.
Aubrey returns to the diamond on Tuesday in a home game against Van Alstyne. First pitch will be at 6 p.m.