AUBREY — It was a tough loss to swallow for Aubrey on Friday night against Melissa, as the Lady Chaparrals saw their 3-0 lead evaporate in the seventh thanks to four unanswered runs by Melissa for a 4-3 loss.
Overall, it was a rather quiet game for Aubrey with just three hits. They got on the board in the second inning with two runs and tacked on another in the fifth inning prior to their seventh-inning collapse. Brynlie Dunkin picked up two of the Lady Chaps’ hits while Nia Bengtzen drove two runs.
In the circle Lauren Trott had an outstanding first six innings, firing seven innings overall and allowing four runs on four hits with six strikeouts.