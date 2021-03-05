It was a successful Friday for Aubrey in their two contests as the Lady Chaparrals thrashed their way to an 8-0 win over Saginaw and a whopping 18-8 win over Lindsay.
Aubrey was sensational in the first game against Saginaw with nine hits collectively with Abby Hammett collecting three RBIs and a homerun. The Lady Chaps had three other players record an RBI as well.
Lauren Trott was perfect in her start for Aubrey by allowing no runs on no hits.
Against Lindsay in their second game of the day, the Lady Chaps hit the gas offensively and never looked back with seven hits as a team. Nia Bengtzen had an amazing five RBIs on the day while Laynie Nortman and Lauren Trott each had two runs driven in.
In the circle for Aubrey, Brynlie Dunkin and Josie Taylor teamed up to surrender eight runs on just two hits.
Ryan 7, Woodrow Wilson 1
The Ryan Lady Raiders took care of business on Friday in their morning contest with Woodrow Wilson, using a big offensive effort for the 7-1 victory.
Overall on the day, Ryan collected seven hits as a club including two from Alex Guerrero. The scoring got started for the Lady Raiders with a three-run second inning and a two-run third before tacking on two more runs in the sixth. Michelle McKinney and Dallas Phillips each drove in two runs for Ryan.
In the circle for Ryan, it was all Michelle McKinney with six innings of one-run ball on six hits and eight punchouts.
Guyer 6, Mount Pleasant 2
A 10-hit attack for the Guyer Lady Wildcats was the key ingredient to their success against Mount Pleasant on Friday as they blasted their way to a 6-2 win.
Right off the bat the Lady Wildcats were in command with two runs coming in the first inning followed by a run in both the third and fourth innings. Guyer was at in again in the fifth inning with two more runs. Alli Stidham and Tehya Pitts each had three hits on the day, with Pitts tallying a whopping four RBIs.
Ranci Willis was lights out in her three innings of work, whiffing five hitters while allowing no runs on no hits with a walk. Pitts was on in relief where she gave up just two runs on two hits while striking out three.