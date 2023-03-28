Area softball teams' district slates got back underway Monday and Tuesday nights with several squads notching impressive wins.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down many of the night's results below.
No. 2 Guyer 13, Prosper Rock Hill 5
The state and nationally ranked Lady Wildcats wrapped up Round 1 of district play still unbeaten with a comfortable win over Rock Hill.
Guyer (22-0, 7-0 in district) is ranked the No. 2 6A team in the state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association and No. 23 in the nation by MaxPreps amid its strong season.
The Lady Wildcats are back in action Friday at Prosper as they start the second round of district play.
Colleyville Heritage 19, Ryan 7
The Lady Raiders suffered a tough district defeat against Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday night.
The loss marked Ryan's (16-11, 1-6) most runs allowed on the season as it continues to struggle to find its footing in district play.
The Lady Raiders are back in action Friday versus Birdville.
No. 22 Argyle 18, Denton High 1
The Lady Eagles rolled to a comfortable win over their area foe Lady Broncos.
Argyle (20-4-1, 6-1) continues district play Friday at home against Lake Dallas, while Denton High (7-12-2, 0-7) stays home to face Richland. Both teams are now through the first round of district contests.
No. 20 Aubrey 2, No. 3 Celina 1
The Lady Chaparrals pulled out what could be a crucial win Tuesday in their district opener against fellow state-ranked squad Celina.
The two look like the cream of the crop in District 11-4A so far, making their head-to-head matchups potentially pivotal in the race for the district championship.
Aubrey (19-6, 1-0) was led by Mya Cherry's complete game performance as she struck out six batters while allowing five hits, just one walk and an unearned run. Tamia Cherry and Carmen Alexander each hit 1 for 3 with an RBI apiece, while Brooklyn Weier, Keeli Fuller and Abby Buxton each hit 2 for 3.
The Lady Chaps are back in action Friday at Celina.
Krum 13, Bridgeport 3
The Lady Cats rebounded from Monday's tough loss with a 10-run victory over Bridgeport.
Krum (14-7-1, 2-1) plays its third game of the week Friday at Springtown.
Sanger 19, Wichita Falls Hirschi 2
The Lady Indians helped complete a sweep of Hirschi in baseball and softball with their comfortable victory.
Sanger (10-11-1, 2-0) is back in action Friday at Gainesville.
From Monday night
Decatur 1, Krum 0
The Lady Cats fell 1-0 in a 12-innigng contest that was postponed from last Friday.
Pilot Point 18, Callisburg 8
The Lady Cats rolled to a comfortable win over Callisburg to keep their strong start to district play going.
Pilot Point (11-6-2, 5-2) is back in action Saturday versus Paradise as it looks to continue its district momentum into its second round through the opponents.
Paradise 4, Ponder 2
The Lady Lions dropped a low-scoring affair to Paradise on Monday night.
Ponder (3-17, 1-6) is back in action Saturday at Callisburg.
