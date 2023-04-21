Area softball teams officially finished their district slates on Friday as the playoffs are now right around the corner.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how several teams fared on the night below.
McKinney Boyd 14, Braswell 6
The Lady Bengals (3-19-1, 0-14) concluded their season with a tough district loss to McKinney Boyd, finishing a difficult year winless in district play.
No. 2 Guyer 7, Prosper Rock Hill 5
The Lady Wildcats finished off an unbeaten regular season with another win to continue their longest win streak in program history.
Guyer (29-0, 14-0) beat McKinney 14-4 on Thursday, then knocked off Rock Hill to remain undefeated. The Lady Wildcats are District 5-6A champions and take a top seed into next week's playoffs.
Colleyville Heritage 17, Ryan 0
The Lady Raiders' (18-15, 3-11) season ended with a rough defeat at the hands of highly-regarded Colleyville Heritage.
No. 20 Argyle 12, Denton High 0
The Lady Eagles rolled to a comfortable regular season finale win over their area foe Lady Broncos (7-19-2, 0-14), wrapping up the District 7-5A championship in the process.
Argyle (26-5-1, 12-2) got home runs from Oklahoma signee Maya Bland, North Texas pledge Taylor Platt and Grace Stanley in the senior night victory. The Lady Eagles will take the district's top seed into the playoffs next week.
Lake Dallas 11, Birdville 8
When the Lady Falcons needed it most, they pulled off a high-scoring win over Birdville to set up a tiebreaker game with Grapevine for District 7-5A's fourth and final playoff spot.
Lake Dallas (11-8, 7-7) got three RBIs each from Alisha Christensen and Alyse Cornist, while Ella Lowe and Katie Poppe drove in two runs apiece. Addison Gallindo added one RBI of her own.
The Lady Falcons and Lady Mustangs are set to play a tiebreaker game Saturday at 2 p.m. at a site to be announced with the final playoff spot on the line.
No. 12 Aubrey 10, Anna 0
The Lady Chaparrals wrapped up an undefeated district championship with a dominant win over Anna.
Aubrey (26-6, 8-0) was led by Brynlie Dunkin allowing just one hit in five innings of work. Keeli Fuller went 2 for 2 at the plate, Abby Buxton went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Brooklyn Weier was 2 for 3 with a grand slam.
The Lady Chaps open their playoff push Wednesday at home against Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.
Krum 10, Fort Worth Castleberry 0
The Lady Cats notched a win to finish off their District 8-4A championship and top seed for the playoffs.
Krum (21-7-1, 9-1) got two RBIs apiece from Addison Martindale and Kinley Johnson. Haleigh Smith, Leah Konohia, Gracie Riney, Taylor Gilmore, Paige Bianchi and Addyson Zimmerman added one RBI apiece in a balanced offensive effort.
Martindale also threw a no-hitter from the circle as she struck out 14 batters while allowing one walk in five innings of work.
The Lady Cats open their best-of-three playoff series with Gainesville Friday at 5:30 p.m. on the road. The teams will play again Saturday at noon at Krum High with a third game to follow after the second if needed.
Burkburnett 6, Sanger 1
The Lady Indians suffered a season sweep at the hands of Burkburnett as they saw a chance to share the District 7-4A title slip away.
Sanger (15-13-1, 6-2) trailed for the entirety of the contest, scoring its lone run in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run by Piper Lindlau.
The Lady Indians take a No. 2 seed into the postseason after finishing second in 7-4A.
Pilot Point 16, Ponder 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Ponder coach Chrystal Thomas, Pilot Point coach Nicole Price and Pilot Point pitcher Whitley McClure.
From Thursday
Liberty Christian 6, Fort Worth Southwest Christian 4
The Lady Warriors clinched the TAPPS District 1-5A championship with their competitive win over Southwest Christian.
Liberty Christian (8-8-1, 7-1 in district) was led by a 10-strikeout performance from Sydney Griffin, who also drew three walks. Freshman Pearl Battaglia hit a pivotal two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to set the final margin, scoring Avery Combest. Ava Chopra also had an RBI single, while Maddy Capra had three hits and one RBI.
The Lady Warriors await their playoff opponent after final district certification.
