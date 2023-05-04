The Lady Eagles rolled to a series-opening win over Azle behind a shutout and some strong hitting.
North Texas pledge Taylor Platt, Oklahoma signee Maya Bland, Brooklyn Barnett and Peyton Peck all hit home runs in the victory as they combined with Regan Dillon and Grace Stanley for the team lead with one hit apiece.
Argyle (29-5-1) will look to finish the series off and advance to the regional quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest Eaton High. Game 3 will follow the second game, if needed.
Aubrey 10, Kennedale 0
The Lady Chaparrals rolled to a series-opening win over Kennedale on Thursday.
Aubrey (28-6) was led by a strong outing in the circle from Brynlie Dunkin, who struck out 10 and allowed three hits in six innings of work. She also went 3 for 4 at the plate, while Abby Buxton went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Brooklyn Weier was 2 for 4 with a double and a two-run home run.
The Lady Chaps look to close the series out Friday at 5 p.m. at Kennedale, with Game 3 to follow if needed.
Emory Rains 17, Pilot Point 0
The Lady Cats suffered a five-inning run-rule defeat Thursday versus Emory Rains.
Laynie Nortman notched the team's lone hit of the day in the shutout loss.
Pilot Point (17-10-2) will look to rebound in Game 2 Friday at 6 p.m. at Princeton High with Game 3 set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Princeton, if needed.
From Tuesday
Liberty Christian 15, Flower Mound Coram Deo 0
The Lady Warriors rolled to an area round victory over Coram Deo, punching their ticket to regionals in the TAPPS Class 5A playoffs.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.