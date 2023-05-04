Argyle logo

Round 2 of the softball playoffs got underway Thursday as four of the six local UIL teams that made the postseason looked to build on an unbeaten first round.

All but one of the teams in action on the night were able to keep that run alive as Pilot Point suffered a tough second-round defeat to Emory Rains.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0