The high school softball playoffs got underway Thursday on the opening day of first-round games for teams across the area.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how Argyle, Sanger and Pilot Point fared on the night below.
No. 21 Argyle 12, Midlothian Heritage 1
The Lady Eagles rolled to a five-inning, run-rule victory in their best-of-three series opener with Midlothian Heritage.
Argyle (27-5-1) got rolling early and never looked back with three runs in the first inning, two in the second and four in the third before finishing the job with a three-run fifth inning. Taylor Platt helped lead the way offensively as she went 4 for 4 at the plate, while Ava Edwards struck out eight as she allowed three hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings of work.
The Lady Eagles have a chance to finish off the series at home Saturday with Game 2 set to start at 6 p.m. Game 3 of the series will follow Game 2, if needed.
Sanger 7, Springtown 1 and Sanger 10, Springtown 7
The Lady Indians rolled to a series sweep of Springtown with a pair of wins on Thursday.
MaKynna Meeks helped lead the way for Sanger (16-13-1) in Game 1 with two RBIs, while four other players had one apiece. Kyley Cochran had a team-high two hits along with two runs scored. Leala Kloewer went the distance, striking out 13 while allowing four hits and one unearned run from the circle.
Lily Wilson, Grace Wallace and Cochran led the way in Game 2 with two RBIs apiece. Piper Lindlau added one RBI herself as she went 3 for 4 with two triples. Harley Miller and Kloewer combined to get the job done from the circle and propel Sanger to Round 2.
Pilot Point 13, Scurry-Rosser 2
The Lady Cats rolled to victory in their single-elimination battle with Scurry-Rosser on Thursday.
Gracie Sanders hit a walk-off homerun to finish off the run-rule victory in five innings, propelling Pilot Point (17-9-2) on to Round 2.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.