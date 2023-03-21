Denton-area softball teams are nearing the halfway points of their district slates as contenders continue to distinguish themselves among their districts' best.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through several of Tuesday's results below.
No. 2 Guyer 8, Allen 2
The state-ranked Lady Wildcats remained unbeaten both overall and in district play behind another comfortable victory.
Guyer (20-0, 5-0 in district) again had little trouble dispatching its latest district foe as it knocked off Allen by six runs, tying the smallest margin thus far alongside a 7-1 win over Prosper.
The Lady Wildcats continue district play Friday at McKinney.
No. 22 Argyle 5, Ryan 1
The state-ranked Lady Eagles notched their latest district victory of the campaign in knocking off their area foe Lady Raiders.
Argyle (18-4-1, 4-1) notched its fourth district win thus far in its first year at the 5A level, while Ryan (16-8, 1-4) dropped its fourth in five games amid a rough start.
Grapevine 11, Denton High 1
The Lady Broncos suffered their sixth straight loss overall and fifth in district play with the loss to Grapevine. They have allowed 11 or more runs in each of their first five district affairs.
Denton High (7-10-2, 0-5) continues district play Friday at Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas 3, Colleyville Heritage 2
The Lady Falcons edged out a narrow victory over Colleyville Heritage to improve to 2-3 in district play with a victory over the previously unbeaten district leaders.
Lake Dallas is back in action Friday when it hosts Denton High.
Sanger 16, Wichita Falls 6
The Lady Indians opened their district slate with a high-scoring victory over Wichita Falls.
Sanger (9-10-1, 1-0) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory, a stretch where its bats produced a total of six runs.
The Lady Indians are back in action Friday against state-ranked Aubrey.
Whitesboro defeated Pilot Point (score unavailable)
The Lady Cats fell to district unbeaten Whitesboro, a defeat that snapped their three-game win streak in district play.
Pilot Point (9-6-2, 3-2) is back in action Friday on the road versus area rival Ponder with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
Valley View 10, Ponder 0
The Lady Lions suffered a tough 10-run loss to district foe Valley View.
Ponder (2-16, 0-5) continues district play Friday at home against area rival Pilot Point with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
From Monday
Prosper 11, Braswell 8
The Lady Bengals got the bats rolling with their highest scoring output of district play thus far, but surrendered a few too many runs in return in the defeat.
Braswell (3-9-1, 0-5) held a 6-0 lead early in the contest and led 8-3 after four innings, but it surrendered three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh to suffer the defeat.
