Softball teams across the state continued pushing closer to the postseason Tuesday with less than two full weeks of district play remaining.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several area teams' results on the day below.
No. 2 Guyer 11, Braswell 1
The undefeated Lady Wildcats remained in the win column with a comfortable win over their Denton ISD rival Lady Bengals.
Guyer (26-0, 11-0 in district) extended its longest win streak in program history with the win as it continues to roll through district play. The Lady Wildcats also competed a season sweep of Braswell with the win.
Guyer continues district play Friday at Allen, while Braswell (3-16-1, 0-11) returns home to take on Prosper on Friday.
Ryan 13, Denton High 3
The Lady Raiders knocked off the Lady Broncos handily in the other battle of Denton ISD foes on Tuesday night.
Ryan (18-12, 3-8) completed a season sweep of Denton High (7-16-2, 0-11) with the victory.
The Lady Raiders are back in action Friday at Argyle, while the Lady Broncos return home to take on Grapevine. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
No. 21 Argyle 7, Birdville 2
The Lady Eagles notched a crucial district victory Tuesday in knocking off Birdville.
Argyle (23-5-1, 9-2) remained firmly in the running for the District 7-5A title with the win. The Lady Eagles are back in action Friday versus Ryan.
No. 13 Aubrey 10, Frisco Panther Creek 0
The Lady Chaparrals remained unbeaten in district play with their shutout win over Panther Creek.
Aubrey (23-6, 5-0) was led by six shutout innings from pitcher Brynlie Dinkn, who allowed two hits and struck out 10. Dunkin also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs. Tamia Cherry added a 2 for 4 outing with a solo homerun, while Abby Hammett was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
The Lady Chaps continue district play Friday at Panther Creek.
Krum 8, Decatur 4
The Lady Cats avenged their lone district defeat so far in knocking off Decatur to earn a split of the season series.
Krum (18-7-1, 6-1) was led by a 4 for 4 day from Kinley Johnson, who posted a double and three RBIs. Gracie Riney added a 2 for 3 day with three RBIs and a triple. Leah Konohia notched a solo homerun as Addison Martindale also drove in a run.
Martindale and Riney combined to do enough for the victory from in the circle in seven innings of work combined.
The Lady Cats continue district play Friday at Bridgeport.
Sanger 11, Anna 1
The Lady Indians notched their latest blowout victory, this one coming in nondistrict play as they knocked off Anna.
Sanger (13-12-1, 4-1) was led by strong days in the circle by Harley Miller and Leala Kloewer, who allowed a combined two hits, two walks and one run with three strikeouts. Lily Wilson had three RBIs and a triple on a 3 for 4 day, while Piper Lindlau drove in two runs and MaKynna Meeks plated one more.
Sanger returns to district play Friday at Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Paradise 16, Ponder 3
The Lady Lions' district struggles continued with a blowout loss to Paradise.
Ponder (4-20, 2-9) continues district play Friday versus S&S Consolidated.
From Monday
Pilot Point 20, Callisburg 1
The Lady Cats completed a season sweep of Callisburg with another win by 10 or more runs.
Pilot Point (14-7-2, 8-3) scored three runs in the first inning before plating 13 in the second and four more in the third as Callisburg plated its lone run in the bottom of the third, the contest's final inning.
Kylie Malone led the way as she went 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs. Whitley McClure added three RBIs on a 3 for 3 outing, while Laynie Nortman and Ava Dennis added two RBIs apiece.
Pilot Point is back in action Friday versus Boyd.
