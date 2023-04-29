Local softball teams' final day of the bi-district round of the playoffs saw them remain unbeaten thus far as all six teams that entered the postseason have officially advanced to Round 2.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the day's results below.
No. 2 Guyer 12, Flower Mound Marcus 6
After their unbeaten season suffered a close call in Game 1 of the series, the lady Wildcats gave themselves a bit more cushion Friday in securing the sweep of Marcus.
No. 2-ranked Guyer (31-0) scored 10 runs over the final three innings of the game to take the lead and pull away for good after falling behind early.
Oregon pledge Kaylynn Jones led the way with three RBIs as she came up a home run short of the cycle. Abilene Christian signee Avery Jefferson added three RBIs of her own on a double and a single, while Texas State commit Erin Peterson drove in a run with a triple.
Jordan Osborne had a two-run home run and Texas A&M-Commerce signee Tehya Pitts added a two-run double.
With the series sweep, Guyer advances to face the winner of Arlington Martin and Highland Park's series in the area round of the playoffs. Martin won Game 1 by a score of 15-0.
The Lady Cats rolled to a series sweep of Gainesville in even more dominant fashion than their 19-3 Game 1 win.
No. 18-ranked Krum (23-7-1) notched its 10th straight victory in the contest as it locked up the bi-district championship. Addison Martindale threw a one-hitter from the mound with 11 strikeouts and two walks, adding a 3 for 3 day at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs.
Kinley Johnson also had four RBIs, while Paige Bianchi and Leah Konohia added three apiece and Gracie Riney had two RBIs. Hailey Lidster, Gabby Flores, Haleigh Smith and Addyson Zimmerman added one RBI apiece.
The Lady Cats advanced to face Brownwood (12-13) in next week's area round of the playoffs after it swept Levelland in the bi-district round.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.