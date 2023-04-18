The final week of the softball regular season got rolling Tuesday.
While Braswell and Guyer are set to play Thursday before quick turnarounds to Friday games, the rest of the area was in action on the night.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through several of the night's results below.
Richland 13, Ryan 3
The Lady Raiders suffered a tough defeat Tuesday at home.
Ryan (18-14, 3-10 in district) wraps up its season Friday at Colleyville Heritage.
Lake Dallas 12, Denton High 2
The Lady Falcons rolled past the Lady Broncos in a battle of Denton-area foes.
Lake Dallas (10-8, 6-7) swept the season series against Denton High (7-18-2, 0-13) with the victory, keeping its playoff hopes alive in the process as Grapevine lost to Argyle.
The two teams split their season series and Grapevine sits one game ahead of Lake Dallas for the fourth and final playoff spot heading into Friday's regular season finale. A Lady Falcons win combined with a Grapevine loss would bring a potential tiebreaker between the teams into effect.
No. 20 Argyle 7, Grapevine 1
Speaking of Grapevine's loss, the Lady Eagles helped Lake Dallas and themselves with Tuesday's comfortable win.
Argyle (25-5-1, 11-2) remained atop District 7-5A by a single game with the victory and is able to clinch the district title with a win over Denton High on Friday. Taylor Platt helped lead the way for the Lady Eagles with a 3 for 4 night as she posted a double, triple and a home run.
The Lady Eagles are set to take on the Lady Broncos Friday at home with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
No. 12 Aubrey 14, Anna 1
The Lady Chaparrals remained unbeaten in district play behind their latest dominant performance.
No. 12-ranked Aubrey (25-6, 7-0) was led by a standout pitching performance from Brynlie Dunkin, who had 11 strikeouts with one run and one hit allowed in six innings of work.
Abby Buxton hit 3 for 3 with two doubles, Mya Cherry went 3 for 4 with a triple and two doubles and Brooklyn Weier posted three RBIs as she went 2 for 3. Keeli Fuller notched a 2 for 4 day with an RBI as Carmen Alexander went 1 for 2 with a homerun and four RBIs.
The Lady Chaps conclude their regular season Friday at home against Anna as they look to complete an undefeated run through district play.
Krum 8, Springtown 1
The Lady Cats remained tied for the lead in District 8-4A with Decatur after rolling to a win over Springtown.
Krum (20-7-1, 8-1) was led on the night offensively by a 2 for 3 showing with two RBIs and two runs scored from Leah Konohia. Addyson Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as well, while Jianna Flores and Gabby Flores posted one RBI each.
Gracie Riney threw a complete game no-hitter with seven strikeouts, five walks and one unearned run.
The Lady Cats wrap up district play Friday at Fort Worth Castleberry as they look to remain at minimum tied for the district lead.
Sanger 16, Gainesville 1
The Lady Indians completed their third straight season sweep Tuesday as they thrashed Gainesville.
Sanger (15-12-1, 6-1) was led by three RBIs from MaKynna Meeks and two apiece by Leala Kloewer, Chelsie Johnson, Sophia Troegle, Sydne Faulkner and Grace Wallace. Faulkner threw two innings of two-hit ball with one walk and two strikeouts, while Kloewer added two innings with one hit a walk and an unearned run allowed as she struck out five.
Whitesboro 10, Pilot Point 1
The Lady Cats suffered a season sweep at the hands of Whitesboro following a 10-7 extra-innings loss earlier this season.
Tuesday's game was more lopsided as Whitesboro scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Paige Kochanski drove in Pilot Point's (15-8-2, 9-4) lone run of the game.
The Lady Cats finish district play Friday at Ponder in a game that could have important playoff seeding implications for Pilot Point.
