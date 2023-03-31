Several area softball teams started up the second half of their district slates Friday night as the stakes continue to rise with the playoffs slowly nearing.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several of the night's results below.
No. 2 Guyer 15, Prosper 0
The state and nationally ranked Lady Wildcats rolled to a comfortable victory over Prosper, securing the season sweep in the process as they opened Round 2 of district play.
Guyer (23-0, 8-0 in district) is back in action Tuesday against Little Elm.
Birdville 6, Ryan 5
The Lady Raiders' rough patch in district play continued Friday with a narrow loss to Birdville.
Ryan (16-12, 1-7) will look to turn things around starting with Tuesday's game against area foe Lake Dallas.
Richland 10, Denton High 0
The Lady Broncos' district struggles continued as they lost their eighth straight game by 10 or more runs and remained winless in district.
Denton High (7-13-2, 0-8) continues district play Tuesday at Colleyville Heritage.
No. 22 Argyle 11, Lake Dallas 5
The Lady Eagles rallied from an early two-run deficit with three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings along with five in the fifth to take a six-run win.
Argyle (21-4-1, 7-1) is back in action Tuesday against Richland, while Lake Dallas continues district play Tuesday against area foe Ryan.
No. 19 Aubrey 10, No. 3 Celina 0
Coming off a narrow 2-1 win over Celina on Tuesday night, the Lady Chaparrals notched a crucial series sweep with Friday's commanding 10-0 victory.
The win means the Lady Chaps have an all-important head-to-head tiebreaker with Celina that could be crucial in the race for playoff seeding. The two wins also provide strong separation between the Lady Chaps and the other likely frontrunner for the district title.
Aubrey (20-6, 2-0) was led by a complete game one-hitter from Brynlie Dunkin, who struck out four hitters while walking just two. Dunkin also hit 2 for 4 with an RBI. Brooklyn Weier led the offensive effort at 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, while Abby Hammett went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Keeli Fuller went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Tamia Cherry also hit 2 for 4.
The Lady Chaps are back in action Tuesday at Van Alstyne.
Krum 19, Springtown 2
The Lady Cats rolled to a comfortable win over Springtown to finish off an unbeaten week of district contests.
Krum (15-7-1, 3-1) was led by a strong two-way outing from Addison Martindale, who threw three innings of one-hit ball with two unearned runs allowed while hitting 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Leah Konohia had a monster day at the plate with six RBIs, while Gracie Riney had three RBIs, Gabby Flores posted two and Kinley Johnson, Haleight Smith and Hailey Lidster added on each. Konohia and Johnson each hit a home run.
The Lady Cats are back in action Tuesday versus Fort Worth Castleberry.
Sanger 21, Gainesville 0
The Lady Indians remained unbeaten in district play with a dominant win over Gainesville, their third straight district victory by 10 or more runs.
Sanger (11-11-1, 3-0) finished off the win in three innings as Grace Wallace drove in a team-leading seven runs and hit one home run. Makynna Meeks and Lily Wilson added three RBIs each, while Piper Lindlau notched two and sever other players had one.
That hitting performance combined with Sydne Faulkner tossing three innings of no-hit ball from the circle with just one walk proved more than enough on the night.
Sanger is back in action Monday versus Burkburnett.
