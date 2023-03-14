Aubrey logo

Quite a few Denton-area softball teams were in action Tuesday night as several continued their district slates with others playing some final tune-ups before beginning theirs.

The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several of the day's results below, along with a look back on Monday's showings.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0