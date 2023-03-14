Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 11:21 pm
High school athletics reporter
Quite a few Denton-area softball teams were in action Tuesday night as several continued their district slates with others playing some final tune-ups before beginning theirs.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several of the day's results below, along with a look back on Monday's showings.
The Lady Bengals suffered another tough district defeat Tuesday night, bringing them to 0-3 thus far in District 5-6A play with all three defeats by eight or more runs.
Braswell continues district play Wednesday when it hosts Guyer.
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and photos along with quotes from Guyer coach Keith Medford and third baseman Avery Jefferson.
The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Lady Chaparrals rolled to a comfortable 18-run victory over 6A squad Richardson on Tuesday night.
Aubrey (17-5) continues to look like one of the area's top softball squads with some nondistrict tune-ups remaining before it opens district play March 28 against No. 1 Celina.
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and photos along with quotes from Krum coach Mitchell Davis, Sanger coach Toby Kloewer and Krum pitcher Addison Martindale.
The Lady Cats notched their second win in as many days with a seven-run victory over Boyd.
Pilot Point (8-5-2, 2-1) was led by a 2 for 4 day from Gracie Sanders, who posted two RBIs and chipped a tooth in the win. Kylie Malone also delivered with her second home run in as many days.
Our Bearcat of the Game goes to Gracie Sanders!! She went 2 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI, and sacrificed everything (including her tooth) to win the game, 12-5!! #PlayForGracie #WhyNotUs pic.twitter.com/5EILFDfWpS
— Pilot Point Lady Cat Softball (@pphssoftball) March 14, 2023
— Pilot Point Lady Cat Softball (@pphssoftball) March 14, 2023
The Lady Raiders suffered a tough loss to Grapevine on Monday night
Ryan (15-7, 0-3) remained winless in district play with the defeat despite posting its highest scoring output of the three games. The Lady Raiders are back in action Wednesday at area foe Denton High.
Speaking of the Lady Broncos, they suffered a tough defeat of their own Monday night in a run-rule loss to Birdville.
Denton High (7-8-2, 0-3) dropped its third straight district game with the loss after defeats to Colleyville Heritage and Richland last week.
After a 2-0 start to district play, the Lady Eagles fell to fellow district unbeaten Colleyville Heritage.
Argyle (16-4-1, 2-1) continues district play Wednesday at Birdville.
The Lady Falcons fell to 1-2 in district play with a tough loss to Richland.
The Lady Indians suffered a tough run-rule defeat to Class 4A No. 1-ranked Celina.
The Lady Cats notched a run-rule victory over No. 11 Paradise on Monday thanks to a strong offensive showing.
Whitley McClure helped lead the way with five strikeouts in three innings pitched alongside a 2 for 4 outing at the plate. Malone added a home run that made the lead 2-0 in the first inning.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
