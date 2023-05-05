The second round of the softball playoffs continued Friday as local teams continued their efforts toward advancing onward.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down how several of the night's games went below.
Argyle 18, Azle 3
The Lady Eagles rolled to a series sweep of Azle behind a blowout, run-rule victory.
Argyle (30-5-1) racked up its 18 runs on just 13 hits as Azle committed five errors to the Lady Eagles' one. They scored 12 runs in the fourth inning alone to pull away for the victory.
Argyle advanced to face Justin Northwest in next week's regional quarterfinals. The teams will play Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Northwest, Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday at Argyle and Game 3 (if needed) at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Aubrey 16, Kennedale 0
The Lady Chaparrals cruised once again to take home a series sweep of Kennedale and advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Aubrey (29-6) was led by a five-inning one-hitter by Mya Cherry. Abby Buxton went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs, Abby Hammett was 2 for 3 with one RBI and Carmen Alexander went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs.
The Lady Chaps will face Venus next week in the regional quarterfinal round with time, date and location to be announced.
Graham 2, Sanger 1
The Lady Indians lost a close one in Friday's series opener at Midwestern State.
Leala Kloewer had a solid outing in the circle for Sanger (16-14-1), surrendering four walks, three hits and two earned runs with one strikeout in seven innings of work. Sophia Troegle went 2 for 3 at the plate while Audrey Lindsey scored the team's lone run.
The Lady Indians will look to bounce back Saturday at 2 p.m. and force a decisive Game 3.
Emory Rains 7, Pilot Point 2
The Lady Cats' season came to a close with a 7-2 loss to Emory Rains.
Pilot Point (17-11-2) made it a more competitive affair than Thursday's 17-0 loss and even had the contest tied at 2-2 thru five innings before Rains struck for five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Whitley McClure went 3 for 3 and drove in both of the Lady Cats' runs.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.