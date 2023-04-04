The stakes continue to rise for softball teams across the state with few games remaining before the start of the postseason.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how several area squads fared on Monday and Tuesday below.
Allen 10, Braswell 0
The Lady Bengals' struggles in district play continued Tuesday with a blowout loss to Allen.
Braswell (3-14-1, 0-9 in district) is back in action later this week against McKinney with just two more weeks of district play remaining after that contest.
No. 2 Guyer 6, Little Elm 1
The state-ranked Lady Wildcats continued their unbeaten start to the season and tied their longest win streak in program history with a 6-1 win over Little Elm.
Guyer (24-0, 9-0) swept the season series with the victory and will look to keep its undefeated run alive later this week against McKinney Boyd.
Ryan 15, Lake Dallas 8
The Lady Raiders avenged a defeat to the Lady Falcons earlier this season to split the district series behind an offensive explosion.
Lake Dallas held a 4-0 lead after one inning and 7-2 through three, but Ryan (17-12, 2-7) took the lead with a five-run fifth inning before adding six more in the sixth.
Richland 6, No. 16 Argyle 2
The Lady Eagles split the regular season series with Richland in suffering a 6-2 defeat after winning a narrow 5-4 contest in the teams' first meeting.
Argyle (21-5-1, 7-2) is back in action Thursday versus Colleyville Heritage.
Pilot Point 3, S&S Consolidated 2
The Lady Cats pulled out a narrow victory over S&S Consolidated in a 10-inning affair.
Pilot Point (13-6-2, 7-2) avenged its previous 7-3 defeat to the Rams (23-4, 7-2) with the victory.
Laynie Nortman, Whitley McClure and Paige Kochanski posted one RBI apiece, while Kylie Malone had two hits and a run scored. McClure also went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 batters while surrendering six walks, five hits and one earned run in 10 innings of work.
Pilot Point continues district play Thursday versus Valley View.
From Monday
Krum 15, Fort Worth Castleberry 0
The Lady Cats notched a comfortable win over Castleberry to take their fourth district victory, all of those wins coming by 10 or more runs.
Krum (16-7-1, 4-1) finished off the victory in three innings after scoring four runs in the first, seven in the second and four more in the third. Leah Konohia posted a team-high four RBIs, while Gracie Riney had three and Addison Martindale chipped in two. Riney struck out nine of the 10 hitters she faced in three innings of work while hitting one batter.
The Lady Cats continue district play Thursday versus Lake Worth.
Burkburnett 13, Sanger 1
The Lady Indians suffered their first defeat of district play with a 12-run loss to Burkburnett.
Sanger (11-12-1, 3-1) had beaten each of its first three district opponents by 10 or more runs. Lily Wilson scored the team's lone run in the contest.
The Lady Indians are back at it Thursday on the road against Wichita Falls.
