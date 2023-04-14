The stakes continue to rise for area softball teams with just one week of district play remaining after Friday's contests.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how several area teams fared on the night below.
Prosper 11, Braswell 1
The Lady Bengals dropped a 10-run loss to Prosper.
Braswell (3-17-1, 0-12 in district) finishes its season Wednesday at Little Elm and Friday at McKinney Boyd.
No. 2 Guyer 9, Allen 0
The Lady Wildcats wrapped up the District 5-6A championship with a comfortable win over second-place Allen, building a two-game lead over the Lady Eagles with two to play and the head-to-head tiebreaker clinched.
Guyer (27-0, 12-0) will look to finish out the regular season undefeated with games against McKinney and Prosper Rock Hill next week.
Colleyville Heritage 10, Lake Dallas 2
The Lady Falcons dropped an eight-run contest against Colleyville Heritage.
Lake Dallas continues district play Tuesday at Denton High before Friday's regular season finale versus Birdville.
No. 13 Aubrey 12, Frisco Panther Creek 2
The Lady Chaparrals wrapped up the District 11-4A championship with a 10-run win over Panther Creek.
Aubrey (24-6, 6-0) was led by winning pitcher Mya Cherry, who struck out 12 hitters while allowing two runs on two hits. Tamia Cherry went 2 for 3 with a triple and a three-run homerun. Abby Hammett went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Carmen Alexander was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Brooklyn Weier also had two RBIs.
The Lady Chaps continue district play Tuesday at Anna.
Krum 12, Bridgeport 1
The Lady Cats notched a comfortable win over Bridgeport on the road Friday.
Krum (19-7-1, 7-1) was led by three RBIs from Gracie Riney and two apiece by Kinley Johnson and Addyson Zimmerman. Addison Martindale threw one hitless inning while Riney allowed one run and two hits with six strikeouts in four innings of work.
The Lady Cats continue district play Tuesday at Springtown before wrapping up Friday versus Castleberry.
Sanger 23, Wichita Falls Hirschi 0
The Lady Indians rolled to their latest blowout win with a 23-run victory over Hirschi.
Sanger (14-12-1, 5-1) was led by three RBIs from Harley Miller along with two apiece by Grace Wallace, Piper Lindlau, MaKynna Meeks, Chelsie Johnson and Kyley Cochran. Miller also threw three innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts.
Pilot Point 6, Boyd 3
The Lady Cats clinched a playoff spot with their victory over Boyd, sweeping the season series in the process.
Pilot Point (15-7-2, 9-3) led 5-0 after three innings and 6-0 through five before fending off Boyd's late rally bid when it scored three runs in the seventh inning. Whitley McClure earned the team's player of the game award after allowing no earned runs in a complete game effort.
The Lady Cats wrap up district play next week with games Tuesday at Whitesboro and Friday at Ponder.
S&S Consolidated 18, Ponder 2
The Lady Lions suffered a tough loss to S&S Consolidated on Friday.
While Ponder (4-21, 2-10) has been eliminated from playoff contention, it still has two more district games to play Tuesday versus Valley View and Friday versus area rival Pilot Point.
