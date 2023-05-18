Guyer's Tehya Pitts (7) slides into second base safely under the tag of Southlake Carroll shortstop Scarlett Kuhn (16) during their game at Guyer Softball Field Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer catcher Jordan Osborne (8) celebrates scoring a run with teammates Avery Jefferson (1) and Erin Love (15) during their game against Southlake Carroll at Guyer Softball Field Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denton, Texas.
Local softball teams continued their playoff runs Thursday night as Guyer and Aubrey were in action in the regional semifinal round of the postseason.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how the day's games went below.
Guyer 12, Southlake Carroll 2
The Lady Wildcats extended their unbeaten streak to 34 games with a run-rule victory in Game 1 of its best-of-three series with Southlake Carroll.
Guyer (34-0) fell behind 2-0 in the top of the third inning, but scored one run in the bottom half before exploding for 11 in the fifth to take its first lead and end the game there.
Oregon pledge Kaylynn Jones and catcher Jordan Osborne led the way with three RBIs apiece as Jones had a triple and Osborne a home run. Abilene Christian signee Avery Jefferson had a double and added two RBIs, while Bri Williams and Paige Luzader added on RBI apiece. Jenny Robledo allowed no runs with one strikeout in 2/3 innings of relief work.
The Lady Wildcats look to close out the series and advance to the regional semifinals by winning Game 2. The contest is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Carroll Senior High.