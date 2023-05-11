Round 3 of the softball playoffs continued Thursday night as teams across the area aim to continue their postseason runs.
Krum moved Game 2 of its series with Burkburnett from Thursday night to Friday at Bowie. The Lady Cats picked up a 1-0 win in walk-off fashion on Wednesday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down how local teams have fared on the week thus far below.
No. 2 Guyer 8, Plano West 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Guyer coach Keith Medford and catcher Jordan Osborne.
Justin Northwest 2, Argyle 1
The Lady Eagles took a narrow loss to Northwest in Thursday's regional quarterfinal round opener.
Argyle (30-6-1) fell behind early 1-0 in the first inning, but rallied in the sixth as Keira Inman drove in Brooklyn Barnett with a sacrifice groundout. Northwest then walked it off in the eighth inning on an RBI double.
The Lady Eagles mustered just three hits on the night, while Ava Edwards limited Northwest to four and just one earned run in a complete game effort.
Argyle will look to even the series and force a decisive Game 3 with a win Friday at 7 p.m. at Argyle High.
Aubrey 13, Venus 0
The Lady Chaparrals coasted to a series sweep of Venus on Thursday with their second straight run-rule win.
Aubrey (31-6) was led by a five-inning one-hitter from Mya Cherry. Abby Buxton posted a grand slam at the plate to lead the way offensively.
The result comes after the Lady Chaparrals took a 12-0 victory in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday. Brynlie Dunkin threw a complete game no-hitter in five innings of work, while Keeli Fuller went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Tamia Cherry had a two-run home run. Brooklyn Weier also went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Carmen Alexander was 2 for 3 with a double.
With the series sweep, the Lady Chaps advance to face Sulphur Springs (30-5) in next week's regional semifinal series.
From Tuesday
Fort Worth Christian 12, Liberty Christian 3
The Lady Warriors' season came to a close in the regional round of the TAPPS Class 5A playoffs with their loss to Fort Worth Christian.
Liberty Christian finished the year at 13-10-1 and won its district championship.
