District play progressed one game deeper for many softball teams across the Denton area Friday night as some got strong results while others took home tough defeats.
Krum's road game against Decatur was rescheduled to Monday, but several other teams were in action on Friday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several of the night's results below.
No. 2 Guyer 5, McKinney 0
The Lady Wildcats remained unbeaten on the season with a shutout win over McKinney, their third shutout thru six district contests.
No. 2-ranked Guyer (21-0, 6-0 in district) posted its smallest district margin of victory thus far in the contest while still cruising to a comfortable win.
The Lady Wildcats are back in action Tuesday when they host Prosper Rock Hill.
Lake Dallas 14, Denton High 4
The Lady Falcons notched a 10-run win over their Denton-area foe Lady Broncos in Friday's district affair.
Denton High (7-11-2) is back in action Tuesday when it hosts state-ranked Argyle, while Lake Dallas is set for a road bout with Birdville.
No. 12 Aubrey 17, Sanger 0
The Lady Chaparrals rolled to a comfortable nondistrict victory over their area foe Lady Indians.
No. 12-ranked Aubrey (18-6) is set to open district play Tuesday at home against No. 3 Celina before traveling for the road end of the set Friday.
Pilot Point 11, Ponder 6
The Lady Lions took an early lead, but the Lady Cats had the last laugh in an 11-6 victory over their District 10-3A Denton-area rivals.
Pilot Point (10-6-2, 4-2) rallied from Ponder (2-16, 0-6) taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning to pull ahead 5-2 after three innings and 10-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Ponder scraped some runs back in the fifth and sixth innings, but not enough to bridge the gap.
Pilot Point freshman Sam Maxwell was awarded the team's player of the game honor after going the distance with four earned runs allowed along with five hits and five walks. Bailey Hennigar, Gracie Sanders, Sydney Bickers and Kaitlyn Summerville added two RBIs apiece on the night.
The Lady Cats are back in action Monday versus Callisburg, while the Lady Lions travel to face Paradise on Monday evening.
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.