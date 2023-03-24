Aubrey logo

District play progressed one game deeper for many softball teams across the Denton area Friday night as some got strong results while others took home tough defeats.

Krum's road game against Decatur was rescheduled to Monday, but several other teams were in action on Friday.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

