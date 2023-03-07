Argyle's Maya Bland
Buy Now

Argyle's Maya Bland (12) celebrates after advancing safely to third base during the Lady Eagles' game against Lake Dallas on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Lake Dallas High in Corinth, Texas.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Tuesday night marked an important milestone for several Denton-area softball teams — the start of district play.

Six area squads opened their district slates Tuesday, a night after two others played their district openers as softball season continues to ramp up. Aubrey, Krum and Sanger are the only three area UIL teams yet to play a game this week as they continue their nondistrict slates later in the week.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0