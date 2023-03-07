Tuesday night marked an important milestone for several Denton-area softball teams — the start of district play.
Six area squads opened their district slates Tuesday, a night after two others played their district openers as softball season continues to ramp up. Aubrey, Krum and Sanger are the only three area UIL teams yet to play a game this week as they continue their nondistrict slates later in the week.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down how the area squads that were in action fared below.
Prosper Rock Hill 16, Braswell 0
The Lady Bengals suffered a blowout road defeat against Rock Hill to open their District 5-6A slate.
Braswell (3-5-1, 0-1 in district) allowed 15 Rock Hill (7-9, 1-0) hits in the game while mustering just three of its own. The Lady Bengals continue district play Friday with their home district opener against Allen (9-9-2, 1-0).
No. 5 Guyer 7, Prosper 1
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the Guyer's win for additional information, photos and quotes from Guyer coach Keith Medford and players Avery Jefferson and Kaylynn Jones.
Birdville 6, Ryan 5
The Lady Raiders suffered a narrow road loss to open their District 7-5A slate.
Ryan (15-5, 0-1) continues district play Friday at home against area foe Lake Dallas (4-2, 0-1).
Richland 17, Denton High 2
The Lady Broncos held an early edge but could not hold on for victory in what ended up being a blowout defeat to Richland.
Denton High (7-7-2) led the contest 1-0 after four innings, but allowed three runs in the top of the fifth inning before surrendering six more in the sixth inning and eight in the seventh to seal the defeat.
Denton High continues district play Friday at home against Colleyville Heritage.
No. 19 Argyle 6, Lake Dallas 1
The Lady Eagles opened their first district slate at the 5A level on a high note with a comfortable win over area foe Lake Dallas.
Argyle (15-3-1) scored four runs in the top half of the third inning to take the early lead before Lake Dallas (4-2, 0-1) scraped one across in the bottom of the sixth. The Lady Eagles added two more in the seventh to put the game fully out of reach on a night where they posted 11 hits to the Lady Falcons' three.
Argyle continues district play Friday at home against Richland, while Lake Dallas is back in action Friday at Ryan.
From Monday night
S&S Consolidated 7, Pilot Point 3
The Lady Cats opened district play a night earlier than most teams across the area, suffering a tough loss to S&S Consolidated.
Pilot Point (6-5-2, 0-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and led 3-2 after three innings, but S&S Consolidated tied things up in the sixth inning and scored four runs in the seventh to take the victory. Senior Kylie Malone went 2 for 3 on the night with 2 RBIs in the Lady Cats' defeat.
Pilot Point continues district play Friday at Valley View.
Boyd 16, Ponder 0
The Lady Lions' District 10-3A slate got off to a rough start with a blowout loss to Boyd Monday night.
A scoreless first inning gave way to Boyd scoring four runs in the top of the second, then eight in the third before adding four more in the fourth. The game ended after five innings by run rule as Ponder (2-12, 0-1) posted two hits on the night and five errors.
Kassidy Nichols and Emylie Baumann notched the team's pair of hits for the game, each with a single, while Brooke Matamoros drew a walk.
The Lady Lions continue district play Friday at Whitesboro.
