All 11 UIL squads in the Denton Record-Chronicle have completed district play with six of them earning playoff berths. Liberty Christian is also set to compete as a top seed in the TAPPS 5A bracket after winning its district championship.
Before the playoffs officially get going, though, Pilot Point (16-8-2, 10-4) is set to take on S&S Consolidated (26-6, 10-4) in a tiebreaker game to decide District 10-3A's second and third seeds. The contest is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch Monday at S&S Consolidated.
See all of the finalized first-round matchup information below, which will be updated as Pilot Point and Liberty Christian's info is released.
Class 6A
No. 1-seed Guyer (29-0) vs. No. 4-seed Flower Mound Marcus (18-12-1)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Marcus High; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Guyer High; Game 3 (if needed): 7:30 p.m. Saturday at TBD.
Class 5A
No. 1-seed Argyle (26-5-1) vs. No. 4-seed Midlothian Heritage (19-10)
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian Heritage; Game 2: 6 p.m. Saturday at Argyle; Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2.
Class 4A
No. 1-seed Aubrey (26-6) vs. No. 4-seed Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins
6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Aubrey High
No. 1-seed Krum (21-7-1) vs. No. 4-seed Gainesville (7-16)
Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Friday at Gainesville High; Game 2: 12 p.m. Saturday at Krum High; Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday at Krum High.
No. 2-seed Sanger (15-13-1) vs. No. 3-seed Springtown (17-13)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail High; Game 2: To follow Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): TBA.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.