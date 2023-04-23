Guyer's Finley Montgomery
Guyer's Finley Montgomery (20) throws a pitch during a game earlier this season. Montgomery and the Lady Wildcats are set to begin their playoff campaign Thursday against Flower Mound Marcus.

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

The softball postseason is here.

All 11 UIL squads in the Denton Record-Chronicle have completed district play with six of them earning playoff berths. Liberty Christian is also set to compete as a top seed in the TAPPS 5A bracket after winning its district championship.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

