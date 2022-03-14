District play is beginning to heat up for Denton-area softball teams.
Here are five players to watch.
Ashanti McDade, Denton
You won’t find a player who can do more than Ashanti McDade can for the Broncos. As one of the best hurlers in Texas, the Cal recruit racked up an impressive 210 strikeouts with a 2.00 ERA a season ago, and that was just in the circle.
At the plate, the 2021 Denton Record-Chronicle Utility Player of the Year hit .576 with 1.017 OBP, plus five home runs and 15 stolen bases.
McDade is off to a nice start in 2022, fanning 22 batters in Denton’s District 6-5A opener against Lake Dallas last week.
Ava Edwards, Argyle
The Eagles’ journey to claiming the program’s first district title last spring was mostly placed on Ava Edwards’ right arm. Edwards proved to be the ace of the staff for a young Argyle team, all while walking away with the 2021 DRC Pitcher of the Year award and District 7-4A MVP honors. She punched out 212 batters with a 1.91 ERA and 18-7 record.
Argyle (7-7), which played mostly a 6A and 5A nonleague schedule, is off to a 1-0 start in district play.
Brynlie Dunkin, Aubrey
Brynlie Dunkin was fantastic as a freshman in the Chaps’ 2021 run to the regional final. As the District 9-4A Utility Player of the Year, Dunkin tallied up 32 RBIs with a .425 average, all while recording a perfect 4-0 record in the circle. With plenty of key contributors from last season’s team since departed, Dunkin has been instrumental in Aubrey’s 13-3 start this spring.
Peyton Peck, Argyle
Argyle made their first ever region final last season with a stacked offensive lineup and hopes to return. If the Eagles want to do as much, they’ll need Peyton Peck to to have a similar performance in her sophomore season. Peck hit two home runs and led Argyle with 36 RBIs and a .340 average as the face of a new group of key underclassmen.
Shelby Nelson, Lake Dallas
Shelby Nelson was the driving force behind a Lake Dallas squad that made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. In her junior season, Nelson served as the field general from behind the plate, though her production at the plate was vital. The 2021 DRC Co-Offensive Player of the Year smashed her way to a .477 average at the dish with 10 homers, 25 RBI and an OBP of 1.077.
The Central Oklahoma recruit has helped the Falcons (7-3) get off to a 2-1 start in District 6-5A play.
LAYTEN PRAYTOR can be reached via Twitter at @PraytorLayten.