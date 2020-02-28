The Ryan Raiders were victorious in the match against Northwest, taking them down by a final line of 3-2.
Justo Olguin scored all three goals for the Raiders.
Girls
Lake Dallas 3, Braswell 0
LITTLE ELM — It was all smiles for the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons on Friday, as they took care of business against Braswell 3-0.
Lake Dallas scored all three of their goals in the first half with two of them courtesy of Addison Buesing and the other from Chelsea Vilca. Gisele Garibay, Karina De Paoli and Dylan Drozd all were credited with an assist each.