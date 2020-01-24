KELLER — The Guyer Lady Wildcats took care of business on the road Friday, defeating Keller Central 1-0.

Allie Lyons scored the lone goal for Guyer.

The Lady Wildcats are now 6-1-1 overall while recording their first district win of the season for a 1-0 record in district.

Argyle 3, Celina 0

CELINA — The Argyle Lady Eagles got a solid win over Celina on Friday as they beat them 3-0.

Argyle scored goals courtesy of Kennedi Banar, Trinity Carter and Lilly Coleman.

Boys

Guyer 1, Keller Central 0

KELLER — The Guyer Wildcats got their first district win of the year on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Keller Central.

Christian Bourgeois scored the only goal for the Wildcats. Ethan Hilliard recorded five saves for Guyer.

