KELLER — The Guyer Lady Wildcats took care of business on the road Friday, defeating Keller Central 1-0.
Allie Lyons scored the lone goal for Guyer.
The Lady Wildcats are now 6-1-1 overall while recording their first district win of the season for a 1-0 record in district.
Argyle 3, Celina 0
CELINA — The Argyle Lady Eagles got a solid win over Celina on Friday as they beat them 3-0.
Argyle scored goals courtesy of Kennedi Banar, Trinity Carter and Lilly Coleman.
Boys
Guyer 1, Keller Central 0
KELLER — The Guyer Wildcats got their first district win of the year on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Keller Central.
Christian Bourgeois scored the only goal for the Wildcats. Ethan Hilliard recorded five saves for Guyer.