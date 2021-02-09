The Guyer Lady Wildcats could not take care of business at home against McKinney Boyd on Tuesday evening, falling by a final score of 1-0.
Guyer falls to 6-6-2 overall and 2-3 in district. They are on the road against Little Elm on Friday.
You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period.
If you are not a subscriber you can continue reading for as low as .99cents/week. Use promo code DEAL to get this offer. If you are a subscriber, simply log into your account for unlimited access.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
Please note your email used for registration on the website needs to match what is on file for your subscription.
EZ-Pay Rate: 52 WEEKS - $103.48 EZ-Pay Rate: 26 WEEKS - $58.24 EZ-Pay Rate: 12 WEEKS - $29.88
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading the Denton Record-Chronicle online! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Guyer Lady Wildcats could not take care of business at home against McKinney Boyd on Tuesday evening, falling by a final score of 1-0.
Guyer falls to 6-6-2 overall and 2-3 in district. They are on the road against Little Elm on Friday.