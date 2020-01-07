LAKE DALLAS — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons got four goals from four different players and scored a 4-0 victory over Gainesville on Monday night.
Oliva Trotter got Lake Dallas’ first goal on an assist from Chelsea Vilca. The Lady Falcons went up 2-0 on a Presleigh Thiessen goal with an assist from Katrina De Paoli. Brynlee Gasperson scored later on an assist from Maradona Vilca, who scored the Lady Falcons’ final goal of the night on an assist from Francesa Vilca.
Lake Dallas will be back in action Thursday at the Denison tournament.