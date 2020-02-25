Argyle 6, Decatur 0
DECATUR — The Argyle Lady Eagles cruised to a 6-0 victory over Decatur as five different players recorded goals in Tuesday's win.
Emma Sheehan scored two goals for the Lady Eagles while Madison Saldivar, Kennedi Banar, Sindy Haxhiaj and Trinity Carter each scored one.
Argyle improves to 16-3 overall this season and remains perfect in district at 4-0.
Lake Dallas 3, The Colony 1
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of business in a 3-1 win over The Colony on the strength of three second-half goals.
The Lady Falcons were held scoreless in the first half before Chelsea Vilca scored two goals on assists from Addison Buesing for Lake Dallas. Olivia Trotter scored a third goal on an assist from Kelsi Vonnahme.
Denton 4, Justin Northwest 1
The Denton Lady Broncos dispatched Justin Northwest 4-1 on Tuesday with three different players getting in on the scoring action.
Emily Turner had two goals for Denton with Madi Autwell and Melody Cortes each scoring one. Cortes also had an assist for the Lady Broncos, as did Kaley Robinson, Willow Ingram and Ryleigh Leatherwood.
Guyer 2, Southlake 0
Gabi Placke scored both goals for the Guyer Lady Wildcats en route to a 2-0 victory over Southlake on Tuesday evening.
Trinity Cox and Olivia Ramirez each had an assist in the winning effort.
Boys
Southlake 5, Guyer 0
The Guyer Wildcats suffered a shutout loss at the hands of Southlake by a final score of 5-0 on Tuesday.