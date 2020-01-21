The Denton Lady Broncos were shut out at home on Tuesday, as they fell at the hands of Keller Central 2-0.
Lake Dallas 3, Denison 0
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons dispatched Denison 3-0 at home on Tuesday.
Karina De Paoli and Gisele Garibay had two goals in the first half of the match for Lake Dallas, with Addison Buesing and Brynlee Gasperson each picking up an assist.
Chelsea Vilca scored the third and final goal for the Falcons in the second half, with Addison Buesing recording her second assist of the night.