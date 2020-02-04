The Denton Lady Broncos fell at home to The Colony 5-3 in their Tuesday night matchup.
Willow Ingram scored two of Denton's three goals, with Melody Cortes picking up the other goal. Ashley Meza also had an assist on the night for the Lady Broncos.
Lake Dallas 1, Braswell 0
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took down Braswell 1-0 on Tuesday.
Chelsea Vilca scored the lone goal for Lake Dallas on an assist from Addison Buesing in the first half.
Boys
Guyer 3, Keller 1
The Guyer Wildcats got the win over Keller on Tuesday at home by a final of 3-1.
Johnny Dalby got the Wildcats on the board in the first half with a goal that left the matchup tied 1-1 at the half. James Martinez scored the final two goals for Guyer in the second half.
Ethan Hilliard recorded five saves on the night as well.