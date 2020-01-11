BRYAN — The Denton Lady Broncos took home the win on Saturday to wrap up the Brazos Valley Cup tournament with a 2-1 victory over Temple.
Ashely Meza and Reagan Redmon were the scorers for Denton, with Willow Ingram picking up an assist.
