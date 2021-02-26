McKINNEY — The Guyer Lady Wildcats were in sync on Friday night on the road against McKinney with three separate Lady Wildcats leading the charge to a 3-0 victory.
Guyer was led by Olivia Ramirez, Trinity Cox and Avery Fouts on the offensive side with each scoring a goal. Ramirez picked up an assist along with Sisley Stephens and Marina Vera.
Following the win, the Lady Wildcats improve to 4-3 in district play and 8-6-3 overall. They will be back at it on Tuesday at Allen.
Denton, 2, Ryan 1
It was a crosstown showdown on Friday evening between Denton and Ryan, with the Lady Broncos getting the last laugh in the 2-1 final score.
Willow Ingram picked up an unassisted goal for Denton while Reagan Redmon collected a goal as well on an assist from Nadia Brown.
Denton snaps its three-game skid with Friday’s win and moves to 6-9 this season and 3-5 in district matches. The Lady Broncos host Lake Dallas on Monday.