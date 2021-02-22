An offensive onslaught for Guyer was the key to a big 8-1 victory against Little Elm on Monday, with three different Lady Wildcats scoring two goals.
Marina Vera, Olivia Ramirez and Sisley Stephens were the stars for Guyer as they collected two goals and two assists each. Trinity Cox and Sophie Placke each scored a goal as well, with Cox collecting two assists.
With the win, the Lady Wildcats improve to 7-6-2 this season and move to an even 3-3 in district games. They host Prosper on Wednesday.
Ryan 4, Justin Northwest 1
The Ryan Lady Raiders took care of business against Justin Northwest on Monday evening, putting together a strong offensive effort to win 4-1.
Halli Keese was phenomenal for the Lady Raiders with three goals, while Kendall Wright picked up a goal and an assist as well.
Ryan is now 4-8-1 overall this season and 1-6 in district play. They will be back at it at Birdville on Wednesday.
Grapevine 8, Denton 1
It was a game to forget for Denton on Monday night against Grapevine, as the Lady Broncos were bested 8-1.
Kaley Robinson scored the lone goal for Denton on an assist from Annie Meador.
Following the loss, Denton falls to 5-8 on the year and just 2-4 in district matches. The Lady Broncos return to the field on Wednesday at Richland.